Senior Airman Deandre Turner, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, embraces his canine BINGO at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 9, 2020. MWD’s train daily and can be taught to accomplish tasks including explosive detection or assailant apprehension. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6142303
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-XK019-1088
|Resolution:
|3029x2164
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS: Ensuring Base Safety [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
