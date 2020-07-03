Lair Promoted to Brigadier General

Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair addresses a room filled with South Dakota National Guardsmen, family and friends during his promotion ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Sioux Falls, S.D., March 7, 2020. Lair currently serves as South Dakota National Guard’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
