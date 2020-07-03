Lair Promoted to Brigadier General

South Dakota National Guardsmen, family and friends gathered to celebrate the formal pinning of Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair during a promotion ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Sioux Falls, S.D. on March 7, 2020. Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, Adjutant General of South Dakota, officiated the oath of office for Brig. Gen. Lair during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

