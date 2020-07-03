Chief Master Sgt. Troy Erlandson, 114th Fighter Wing occupational safety manager, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brett Cownie, South Dakota State Command Chief Master Sergeant, unfurl a one-star flag during a formal promotion ceremony for Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair held at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building, Sioux Falls, S.D., March 7, 2020. Lair currently serves as South Dakota National Guard’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 09:37 Photo ID: 6141916 VIRIN: 200307-Z-WN050-1064 Resolution: 5530x3950 Size: 4.06 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lair Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.