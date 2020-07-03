Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lair Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 6]

    Lair Promoted to Brigadier General

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair is pinned by his family during a promotion ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Sioux Falls, Sd. on Mar 07, 2020. Lair currently serves as South Dakota National Guard’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lair Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

