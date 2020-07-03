Lair Promoted to Brigadier General

Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, Adjutant General of South Dakota, officiates the oath of office for newly promoted Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair during a promotion ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance building, Sioux Falls, S.D. on March 7, 2020. Lair currently serves as South Dakota National Guard’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

