100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success

An airfield sweeper drives across the flight line March 12, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment shop clears the flight line daily of foreign object debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

