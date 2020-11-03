Staff Sgt. Rihlen Mital, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment journeyman, poses for a photo as a “Dirt Boy” during a sidewalk construction project March 11, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. “Dirt Boyz” work in a variety of weather conditions when completing construction projects in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 05:36
|Photo ID:
|6140312
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-PZ401-1060
|Resolution:
|5930x3957
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success
