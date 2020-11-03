Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 2 of 6]

    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Rihlen Mital, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment journeyman, poses for a photo as a “Dirt Boy” during a sidewalk construction project March 11, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. “Dirt Boyz” work in a variety of weather conditions when completing construction projects in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 05:36
    Photo ID: 6140312
    VIRIN: 200311-F-PZ401-1060
    Resolution: 5930x3957
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success
    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success
    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success
    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success
    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success
    100th CES &quot;Dirt Boyz&quot; foundational to mission success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success

    TAGS

    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    engineer
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Dirt Boyz
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    construction
    readiness
    GB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT