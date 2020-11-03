A group of 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment Airmen work to expand a sidewalk near the base child development center March 11, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The Airmen, known as “Dirt Boyz”, work on various infrastructure projects necessary for the functioning of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 05:37
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, 100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS
100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success
