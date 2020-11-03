Airman 1st Class Tyler Miller, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment apprentice, operates an excavator to complete a sidewalk construction project March 11, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. Referred to as “Dirt Boyz”, pavements and construction equipment Airmen utilize a variety of vehicles and handheld tools to maintain the base infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
This work, 100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success
