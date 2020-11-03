The entrance to the pavements and construction equipment shop. The Airmen of the shop, known as “Dirt Boyz,” are the subject matter experts when it comes to operating heavy machinery used for base construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 05:36 Photo ID: 6140311 VIRIN: 200311-F-PZ401-1031 Resolution: 7041x4699 Size: 16.32 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th CES "Dirt Boyz" foundational to mission success [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.