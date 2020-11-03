The entrance to the pavements and construction equipment shop. The Airmen of the shop, known as “Dirt Boyz,” are the subject matter experts when it comes to operating heavy machinery used for base construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
100th CES “Dirt Boyz” foundational to mission success
