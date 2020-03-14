200315-N-FP690-1383 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Stephens, from Santa Ana, Calif., sprays Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) onto Culinary Specialist Seaman Jorge Rodriguezcolon, from Puerto Rico, during an OC spray certification course during Security Reaction Force Bravo training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

