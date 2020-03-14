Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)   

    200315-N-FP690-1618 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Aviation Boatwain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Deonate Rhodes (right), from Louisville S.C., demonstrates non-lethal combat with Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Gabriel Salazar, from El Paso, Texas, during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 09:15
    Photo ID: 6139865
    VIRIN: 200315-N-FP690-1618
    Resolution: 5316x3544
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT