200315-N-FP690-1618 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Aviation Boatwain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Deonate Rhodes (right), from Louisville S.C., demonstrates non-lethal combat with Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Gabriel Salazar, from El Paso, Texas, during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
03.14.2020
03.15.2020 09:15
6139865
200315-N-FP690-1618
5316x3544
1.17 MB
PACIFIC OCEAN
EL PASO, TX, US
3
0
0
