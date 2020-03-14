200315-N-FP690-1363 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Alex Friedman from St. Petersburg, Fla., restrains Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Gabriel Salazer, from El Paso, Texas, during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

