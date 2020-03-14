200315-N-FP690-1071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Stephens, from Santa Ana, Cailf., instructs Sailors during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6139863 VIRIN: 200315-N-FP690-1071 Resolution: 3164x4746 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SANTA ANA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.