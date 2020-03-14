200315-N-FP690-1071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Stephens, from Santa Ana, Cailf., instructs Sailors during security reaction force training in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 15, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6139863
|VIRIN:
|200315-N-FP690-1071
|Resolution:
|3164x4746
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SANTA ANA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT