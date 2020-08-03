Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.S. Sirocco [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S.S. Sirocco

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Rich 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200308-A-UQ166-0029 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) Sailors assigned to the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) lift a fender as part of a sea and anchor detail. Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 07:03
    Photo ID: 6139808
    VIRIN: 200308-A-UQ166-0029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.S. Sirocco [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Sirocco
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet

