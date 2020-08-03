U.S.S. Sirocco

200308-A-UQ166-0029 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) Sailors assigned to the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) lift a fender as part of a sea and anchor detail. Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

