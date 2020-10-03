U.S.S. Sirocco

200310-A-UQ166-0061 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seamen Wesley Wachner practices visit, board, search, and seizure operations aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6). Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

