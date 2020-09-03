U.S.S. Sirocco

200309-A-UQ166-0067 ARABIAN GULF (March 9, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) prepare to retrieve a man over board during a man over board exercise. Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
