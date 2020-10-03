Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.S. Sirocco

    U.S.S. Sirocco

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Spc. Cody Rich 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200310-A-UQ166-0057 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) practice visit, board, search and seizure operations. Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    CENTCOM
    VBSS
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet

