U.S.S. Sirocco

200310-A-UQ166-0013 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2020) Sailors aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) practice visit, board, search, and seizure operations. Sirocco is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)
Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 07:03
Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
