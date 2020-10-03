Spc Dayane Orengo, a member of the Sample Team, CBRN Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, acts as a casualty during CBRN Recon Certification at Bellows Air Station on 10 March. At the conclusion of this portion of the certification, another portion of the Sample Team was sent in. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 20:39
|Photo ID:
|6139211
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-RN631-062
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Man Down [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
