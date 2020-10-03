Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Facility Investigation [Image 3 of 5]

    Facility Investigation

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Spc. Reeta Rai, a Sample Team member from CBRN Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion inspects th entrance to a mock underground facility at Bellows Air Station on 10 March. Inspection of the facility was the main event of that day's training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6139210
    VIRIN: 200310-A-RN631-934
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Facility Investigation [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBRN Investigation
    CBRN Marker
    Facility Investigation
    Man Down
    Entering The Contaminated Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    CBRN
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT