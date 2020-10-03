CBRN Investigation

The first Sample Team from CBRN Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, investigates the area around the facility they are meant to inspect during the certification on Bellows Air Station, HI on 10 March. The sample team is the only portion to actually procede into the mock contaminated area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)

