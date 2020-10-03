CBRN Marker

Sgt. Dontell Tyler, CBRN Recon Platoon Assistant Leader and part of the Sample Team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion prepares a marker to indicate the start of the mock contaminated area at Bellows Air Station, HI on 10 March. Markers such as these are used by the Army to indicate areas of known or suspected CBRN contamination. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)

