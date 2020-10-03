Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Marker [Image 2 of 5]

    CBRN Marker

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. Dontell Tyler, CBRN Recon Platoon Assistant Leader and part of the Sample Team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion prepares a marker to indicate the start of the mock contaminated area at Bellows Air Station, HI on 10 March. Markers such as these are used by the Army to indicate areas of known or suspected CBRN contamination. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 20:38
    Photo ID: 6139209
    VIRIN: 200310-A-RN631-797
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 797.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Marker [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    CBRN
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB)

