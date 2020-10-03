Entering The Contaminated Area

Spc. Mei Chai (front) and Spc. Reeta Rai, Sample Team members from CBRN Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion proceed into the mock contaminated area at Bellows Air Station on 10 March. This team was sent in after a mock casualty incident was staged. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)

