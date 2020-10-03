Spc. Mei Chai (front) and Spc. Reeta Rai, Sample Team members from CBRN Recon Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion proceed into the mock contaminated area at Bellows Air Station on 10 March. This team was sent in after a mock casualty incident was staged. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Bradle)
This work, Entering The Contaminated Area [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
