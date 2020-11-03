U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer, works on schedules for arriving Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. Due to the unique workload of security forces Airmen, Foster took over the sponsorship program to ensure all have an easy move to Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6138428
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-BJ371-1070
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT