    Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 3 of 4]

    Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer works at his desk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. Foster uses his passion for people to welcome new Airmen to Germany.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

