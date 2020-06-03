U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, recognizes Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Since taking on the 86th SFS sponsorship program Foster has saved the squadron 1,200 man-hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6138423
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-BJ371-1053
|Resolution:
|5118x3412
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
