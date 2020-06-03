U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, recognizes Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Since taking on the 86th SFS sponsorship program Foster has saved the squadron 1,200 man-hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:54 Photo ID: 6138423 VIRIN: 200306-F-BJ371-1053 Resolution: 5118x3412 Size: 10.36 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.