Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders

Military members who have transitioned to a new location overseas understand the challenges that come with the move.



In most cases incoming Airmen are assigned a sponsor who can provide priceless information, coordinate with base agencies, and ease the workload during a move. For security forces members, sponsorship is an even bigger challenge due to long hours and lack of access to secure computer systems or phones throughout their day.



“Our flight members work 10 to 12 hours daily and were being tasked to sponsor new Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer. “Our flight members need time to balance their work life and rest cycle.”



Foster wanted to change the sponsorship program in his unit to ensure every incoming Airman had a great start to their assignment at Ramstein while also giving members of his unit time to take care of their job and themselves.



Streamlining the process, Foster decided to manage all incoming Airmen, making sure they stay on top of their in-processing checklists, initiating contacts for them, and even helping them shop for cars.



“I’m passionate about people,” said Foster “I love building new relationships, so I take that additional duty off [members] by running our sponsorship program.”



Since taking over and revamping the program Foster saved 1,200 man-hours for the 86th SFS. This has allowed 338 Airmen to focus on their mission of defending the base.



“There’s more accountability now and it’s easier if the incoming Airmen have one person to go to,” said Foster. “I still reach out to people just to make sure everything is squared away.”



Having an easy and efficient streamlined process allows them to get here, in-process, and get in to an operational flight. Foster handles all the management for them.



“I’ve had Airmen thank me,” said Foster “It’s comforting as a parent to help these new Airmen from Tech School and gives me peace of mind these people are taken care of.”



Having a child of his own, Foster understands that it can be hard not knowing who is going to help a family member during their move.



“I want everyone back home to know we’re taking care of your son, daughter, brother or sister,” said Foster “I’m always here to help.”



For his efforts Foster was recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Matt S. Husemann, 86 Airlift Wing vice commander, as Airlifter of the Week.

