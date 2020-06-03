Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer, poses for a photo after being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Foster re-designed the 86th SFS sponsorship program, allowing defenders to focus on their mission of securing the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)

