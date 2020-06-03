U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Foster, 86th Security Forces Squadron operations support non commissioned officer, poses for a photo after being awarded Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2020. Foster re-designed the 86th SFS sponsorship program, allowing defenders to focus on their mission of securing the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6138425
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-BJ371-1094
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sponsoring Airmen, Securing Defenders [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT