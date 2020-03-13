U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation

U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers pose with each other’s unit patches during a patch exchange in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers were on-site to support a joint disinfecting operation in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

