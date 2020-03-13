Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers pose with each other’s unit patches during a patch exchange in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers were on-site to support a joint disinfecting operation in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:42
    Photo ID: 6138027
    VIRIN: 200313-A-NY675-1006
    Resolution: 6125x4350
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US
    ROK
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    ROK Army
    COVID-19
    COVID

    • LEAVE A COMMENT