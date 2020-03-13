U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers pose with each other’s unit patches during a patch exchange in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers were on-site to support a joint disinfecting operation in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 05:42
|Photo ID:
|6138027
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-NY675-1006
|Resolution:
|6125x4350
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT