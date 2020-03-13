U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation

A Republic of Korea Army Soldier assists a U.S. Army Soldier donning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before sanitizing a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The primary function of PPE during the operation is to protect the user from disinfecting agents.

