A Republic of Korea Army Soldier assists a U.S. Army Soldier donning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before sanitizing a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The primary function of PPE during the operation is to protect the user from disinfecting agents.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6138023
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-NY675-1002
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|18.39 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT