U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers disinfect a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers wear personal protective equipment with the primary function of protecting themselves from the disinfectant. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:42 Photo ID: 6138026 VIRIN: 200313-A-NY675-1005 Resolution: 6743x4232 Size: 12.27 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.