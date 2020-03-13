U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers disinfect a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers wear personal protective equipment with the primary function of protecting themselves from the disinfectant. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 05:42
|Photo ID:
|6138026
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-NY675-1005
|Resolution:
|6743x4232
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT