    U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Two U.S. Army Soldiers and a Republic of Korea Army Soldier spray a COVID-19 infected area with a solution of disinfectant in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The Soldiers wear personal protective equipment with the primary function of protecting themselves from the disinfecting agent. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

