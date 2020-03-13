U.S. and ROK Army Participate in Joint COVID-19 Disinfecting Operation

Soldiers of the U.S. and Republic of Korea Armies exchange a gift of a Subway sandwich in a notion of goodwill between the two countries during the fight to kill the COVID-19 in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The countries participate in a joint disinfecting operation with the goal of preventing the spread of the COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

