    200312-N-TE695-0018 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Development School conducts khaki uniform inspection [Image 4 of 6]

    200312-N-TE695-0018 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Development School conducts khaki uniform inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Development School (ODS) class 20030 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, render salutes during a khaki uniform inspection, March 12. ODS provides Staff Corps Officers and several Restricted Line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6137422
    VIRIN: 200312-N-TE695-0018
    Resolution: 4000x5000
    Size: 14.37 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200312-N-TE695-0018 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Development School conducts khaki uniform inspection [Image 6 of 6], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    Newport
    RDC
    Recruit Division Commander
    Officer Training Command
    Officer Development School
    ODS
    OTCN
    khaki uniform inspection
    ODS 20030

