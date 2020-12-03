Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200312-N-TE695-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts drill and ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    200312-N-TE695-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts drill and ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Marine Corps Drill Instructors assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, walk down between ranks of the formation during a drill and ceremony evaluation, March 12. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6137420
    VIRIN: 200312-N-TE695-0012
    Resolution: 5230x3487
    Size: 14.64 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    This work, 200312-N-TE695-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts drill and ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Rhode Island
    OCS
    Newport
    Officer Candidate School
    Marine Corps
    Drill Instructor
    Drill and ceremony
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN
    OCS 10-20

