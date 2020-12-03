200312-N-TE695-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts drill and ceremony

Marine Corps Drill Instructors assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, walk down between ranks of the formation during a drill and ceremony evaluation, March 12. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

