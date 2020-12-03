200312-N-TE695-0019 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Development School conducts khaki uniform inspection

Master Chief Equipmentman Denise N. Demontagnac, a Recruit Division Commander assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, measures the collar insignia worn by an Officer Development School (ODS) class 20030 student during a khaki uniform inspection, March 12. ODS provides Staff Corps Officers and several Restricted Line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

