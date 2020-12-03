200312-N-TE695-0014 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Development School march

Officer Development School (ODS) class 20030 students march to their next destination at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, March 12. ODS provides Staff Corps Officers and several Restricted Line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

