200312-N-TE695-0006 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 12, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts drill and ceremony

Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 10-20 students at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, align themselves in formation during a drill and ceremony evaluation, March 12. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

