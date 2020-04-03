A Soldier from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, jumps into a pool with an M4 at Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 4. Soldiers competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6136337
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-TD292-1017
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT