A Soldier from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, jumps into a pool with an M4 at Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 4. Soldiers competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:49 Photo ID: 6136337 VIRIN: 200304-A-TD292-1017 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.