25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition

Soldiers from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade and 25th Infantry Division, conduct the Combat Water Survival Test at Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 4. The Soldiers competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6136336
|VIRIN:
|200304-A-TD292-1013
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
