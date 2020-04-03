Soldiers from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade and 25th Infantry Division, conduct the Combat Water Survival Test at Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 4. The Soldiers competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:49 Photo ID: 6136336 VIRIN: 200304-A-TD292-1013 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.