25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition

Sgt. Joseph Stone, from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, inserts his magazine into the magazine well of an M4 Carbine at the Engagement Skills Trainer on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 2. Stone competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.

