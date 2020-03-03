25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition

Spc. Dayane Orengo Jimenez from 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, races to the obstacle course finish line at the Lightning Academy Obstacle Course in Wahiawa, Hawaii Mar. 3. Orengo competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.

Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020