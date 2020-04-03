Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 15]

    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 71st Chemical Company, 8th Military Police Brigade and 25th Infantry Division compete in a combatives tournament on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 4. The Soldiers competed in the 25th Infantry Division's first Best CBRN Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:49
    Photo ID: 6136358
    VIRIN: 200304-A-TD292-2008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 907.42 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition
    25ID Best CBRN Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Best Warrior
    USARPAC
    Schofield Barracks
    CBRN
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    INDOPACOM
    28PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT