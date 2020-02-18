Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along [Image 7 of 7]

    94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Anderson 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    Twenty Soldiers in all Army components and multiple military occupational specialties (MOS) took advantage of the latest Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Operator New Equipment Training Course at the JLTV Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., February 17-21, 2020. The 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment leads the JLTV driver’s training courses for all Army’s components.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:42
    Photo ID: 6135859
    VIRIN: 200218-A-YH338-430
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Emily Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    353rd Civil Affairs Command
    instructors
    JLTV
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
    94th Training Division
    94th TD
    JLTV Training Center

