94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along

The 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment (TD-FS) leads the training for Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel on the military’s newest tactical vehicle—the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). The JLTV is approximately two-thirds lighter, offers greater speed over terrain, and better fuel efficiency than the HUMVEE, the Army's current tactical vehicle.

