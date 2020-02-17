94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along

Sgt. Hoang Tran, assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment (TD-FS), explains the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) characteristics, features, operations, maintenance aspects to students attending the JLTV Operator New Equipment Training Course at the JLTV Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., February 17-21, 2020. The 94th TD-FS leads the JLTV driver’s training courses for all Army’s components.

