Sgt. 1st Class Paulo Pires, assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment (TD-FS), describes the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) characteristics and features to students attending the JLTV Operator New Equipment Training Course at the JLTV Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., February 17-21, 2020. The 94th TD-FS leads the JLTV driver’s training courses for all Army’s components.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 13:41
|Photo ID:
|6135853
|VIRIN:
|200218-A-YH338-198
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Emily Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along
LEAVE A COMMENT