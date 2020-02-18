Twenty Soldiers in all Army components and multiple military occupational specialties (MOS) took advantage of the latest Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Operator New Equipment Training Course at the JLTV Training Center in Fort McCoy, Wis., February 17-21, 2020. The 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment leads the JLTV driver’s training courses for all Army’s components.

Date Taken: 02.18.2020
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, 94th Training Division – Force Sustainment Instructors Keep the Army Rolling Along [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Emily Anderson